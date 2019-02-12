'Tolkien' Trailer: Nicholas Hoult Talks Love, Magic and Adventures as J.R.R. Tolkien

The movie trailer from Fox Searchlight gives a personal look at the creative mind behind 'The Lord of the Rings.'

J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings series, which became the iconic film franchise known today, sparked an interest and passion for the mythical world of Middle-earth. Tolkien, the upcoming film starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins, recounts the years of toil and imagination that led to the author's claim to fame.

The short teaser for the biopic begins with a young, orphaned Tolkien fascinated by candle-lit images of mythical creatures and knights on the walls of his bedroom.

"Tell me a story," Collins asks Hoult.

"It's a story about journeys, the journeys we take to prove ourselves," Hoult replies as Tolkien. "It's about adventures, it's about potent magic — magic beyond anything anyone has ever felt before."

Hoult continues to speak as Tolkien about love, courage and fellowship, as scenes of knights upon horses, Tolkien embracing his beloved wife Edith Bratt (Collins) and explosions of war appear after one another.

The trailer also displays snippets of a young Tolkien running around and sharing a drink with his friends. After the brief scenes of camaraderie, the trailer comes to a close with shadowy figures rising from a field of destruction. Golden letters, starting with an "O" in the shape of a ring, then come to center to spell the title of the film.

The pic, which also features Mimi Keene, Pam Ferris and more, comes nearly 46 years after The Hobbit writer passed away in England.

Tolkien is set to hit theaters May 10.