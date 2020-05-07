Tom Abramson, Former Sega of America Marketing Executive, Dies at 59

He also worked for Disney and promoted Harlem Globetrotters and Ice Capades tours.

Tom Abramson, a marketing executive for Walt Disney World, Sega of America, the Harlem Globetrotters and the Ice Capades, has died. He was 59.

Abramson died April 17 at Providence Saint John's Health Center after a cardiac event, his girlfriend, Teresa Salk, said.

Abramson most recently spent more than two decades as founder and principal of the marketing firm Visionworkz.

Born on Sept. 14, 1960, in Edina, Minnesota, Abramson attended the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the University of Wyoming, leaving with a degree in journalism and public relations.

After nearly 10 years with Disney, Abramson served six years as vp marketing for the Ice Capades and the Harlem Globetrotters before joining Sega. There, he helped introduce Sonic the Hedgehog to the world, and the magazine Advertising Age named him marketing and event person of the year in 1994.

Survivors also include his mother, Joyce; sons Hunter, Weston and Spencer; and siblings Greg, Brad and Laurie.