Tom Brady Appears to Drop F-Bomb on Live TV

Did Tom Brady just drop the F-bomb on live TV?

After his team defeated the home team Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC championship on Sunday night, the New England Patriots quarterback was asked during a CBS Sports post-game interview on the field how he felt to be going back to the Super Bowl. Many viewers and journalists heard him say: "Un-fucking-believable, bro."

Before the interview started, Brady also let another colorful word fly out of his mouth, telling teammate Trent Brown, "You worked your ass off," which was picked up by CBS Sports reporter Evan Washburn's microphone.

CBS Sports declined comment.

The Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, which will air live on CBS on Feb. 3 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem, while Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform at halftime.

