Tom Brady Says He Is Leaving the New England Patriots

Tom Brady's career as a New England Patriot has come to an end.

The Super Bowl-winning QB announced Tuesday morning he was moving on with another team.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," he wrote in a statement titled "Love You Pats Nation."

The 42-year-old leaves New England with six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001.

NFL analysts suspect Brady will either join the Los Angeles Chargers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both teams are said to be offering Brady a substantial amount of money, but Los Angeles is thought to be a more attractive destination as Brady has been a part of numerous Hollywood projects and made clear he wants to continue to be involved in the industry.

As an actor, Brady's credits include Living with Yourself, Ted 2, Entourage, Family Guy and Stuck on You. He was a producer for the TV documentary series Religion of Sports.