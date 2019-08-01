Tom Brady Signs With WME (Exclusive)

The agency will represent the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback in off-the-field endeavors.

Tom Brady has signed with WME for off-the-field representation, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The most decorated football player of all time, the New England Patriots quarterback's superlatives include six Super Bowl rings, 207 regular-season career wins, 81,693 all-time passing yards and 590 career touchdown passes. Over his 19 seasons in the league (and counting), he has collected three NFL MVPs, 14 Pro Bowl selections, 16 division titles and nine trips to the Super Bowl.

Brady's off-the-field activity includes his performance lifestyle brand TB12, which he co-founded in 2013. It currently has physical locations in Boston and Foxborough, Mass., and plans to open sites in New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Toronto as well. In 2015 Brady published The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, which became a No. 1 New York Times best-seller.

TB12 also is the name of Brady's nonprofit foundation, which gives young athletes access to wellness, training and innovative health resources.

Brady continues to be represented by Yee & Dubin Sports for his NFL contracts, and by marketing and management agency Jonesworks.

WME's track record of representing superstar athletes off the court includes Serena Williams, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, as well as retired legends Michael Strahan, Kobe Bryant and David Beckham.