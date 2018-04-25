Tom Cruise Honored by Leslie Odom Jr., James Corden at Pioneer of the Year Dinner

Cruise is only the second actor to receive the top honor.

It turns out Tom Cruise is a a huge fan of Hamilton.

On Wednesday night, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. paid tribute to Cruise with a live performance to celebrate Cruise receiving the Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year award. And serving as master of ceremonies at the event in Las Vegas was James Corden, the popular British talk show host.

The annual Will Rogers dinner is held in conjunction with CinemaCon, the gathering of theater owners and Hollywood studios at Caesars Palace.

"What a beautiful reward this is. This has been an incredible evening. I look around the room, and there are so many friends I’ve known and spent time in the trenches with," said Cruise when taking the stage. "I grew up going to the movies and it really was my life, my escape. I learned about the world and it made me dream. I wanted to make movies since I was four years old, no lie."

Cruise added, "I also remember fondly seeing information about the Will Rogers Institute in theaters.

Cruise is only the second actor to receive the Pioneer of the Year award after the late Bob Hope in 1980. The honor recognizes a respected member of the motion picture community for their leadership, service and commitment to philanthropy.

Past Pioneer of the Year honorees include Michael D. Eisner, Jim Gianopulos, Alan Horn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Donna Langley and Sherry Lansing.

The Pioneer of the Year dinner raises money for the Pioneers Assistance Fund, which helps members of the film and exhibition industries facing illness and injury.

Cruise will next be seen in the sixth Mission Impossible film, Fallout, due in theaters July 27.