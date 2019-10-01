Tom Cruise Meets Ukrainian President to Talk New Film

The meeting comes just days after impeachment proceedings were launched over a controversial telephone call between President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Tom Cruise has met the president of Ukraine to talk about locations for a new film.

Cruise, who met Volodymyr Zelenskiy, appeared relaxed and untroubled by the Ukrainian president's role in recent explosive allegations that President Donald Trump sought his help in digging dirt on potential Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In television footage of the meeting, Cruise is seen dressed in a sweater and jeans chatting to Zelenskiy, a former actor and TV comic who was elected president of the ex-Soviet country earlier this year.

Details of Monday night's meeting in Kiev, released by the Ukrainian president's press service today, stated that "Cruise told Zelenskiy that he was interested in Ukrainian locations for the filming of one of his new film projects."

The statement did not elaborate on subject matter or title of the film.

Zelenskiy stressed that Ukraine had recently adopted a tax-rebate system for film producers to help attract international projects to the country.

Footage of the meeting showed the two men relaxed and cheerful in each other's company, with the Ukrainian president telling Cruise he was "good looking" and the actor replying that "it pays the rent."

Cruise impressed fans by taking a ride on the Kiev subway and there was speculation on social media that he was in Ukraine to shoot the seventh film in the Mission Impossible series.