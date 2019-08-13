Tom Ford Launches New Scientific Skin-Care Line

His foray into genderless skin care focuses on three ingredients: white porcelain cacao, caffeine and gyokuro.

Tom Ford is venturing into the realm of skin care with his latest line, Tom Ford Research.

The American designer debuted the Tom Ford Research Cream Concentrate ($450) and Tom Ford Research Serum Concentrate ($350) online Monday. It’s heralded as science-based with advanced technology, using ingredients like white porcelain cacao, caffeine and gyokuro (Japanese green tea) to “support skin’s natural energy.”

“My vision is to merge breakthrough skin science with true luxury, to create transformative skincare regardless of skin type or gender. This is the reason I established Tom Ford Research. Working closely with a team of scientists, we develop what is truly remarkable and that which delivers undeniable visible results,” Ford said in a statement.

Results of the products include energized-looking skin, hydration, even skin tone, smaller-looking pores and the appearance of fewer wrinkles. He notes that their discoveries were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Conference and will soon be published in a scientific journal.

Ford's cosmetics branch, Tom Ford Beauty, debuted in 2011 and will likely make $1 billion in sales by 2020, according to Business of Fashion. He began working in beauty with Estee Lauder in 2006 with his Tom Ford Black Orchid fragrance before releasing 12 unisex scents in 2007. This Tom Ford Research skin-care line continues his collaboration with Estee Lauder.

The news comes as Ford is preparing to take the reins of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, succeeding current chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg in January 2020. “Known for his large Hollywood following and his respected films Nocturnal Animals and A Single Man (nominated for an Oscar), Ford’s selection calls attention to the importance of the West Coast and the Hollywood industry,” THR wrote. The nonprofit trade association also announced it will present Marc Jacobs with the first Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards this month.

Other fashion houses to develop skin-care products include Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, Yves Saint Laurent and Dior.