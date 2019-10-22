Tom Ford Sells Bel Air Home for $20 Million (Exclusive)

The three-bedroom, 5,000-square foot home known as the Brown-Sidney House was designed by famed modernist Richard Neutra in 1955.

Tom Ford is parting ways with his Richard Neutra-designed home on Chalon Road in Bel Air. He just sold the iconic architectural gem for $20 million, a source with knowledge of the deal tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Built in 1955, the Brown-Sidney House — as it's known in architectural circles — has three bedrooms, six bathrooms and is 5,000 square feet.

Ford purchased the house in 1997, which bears all the hallmarks of the master modernist Neutra — clean lines, smooth surfaces, outside living spaces and open interiors that easily flood with natural light.

A few years after purchasing the home the filmmaker and fashion icon turned to architect John Bertram and the firm Marmol Radziner & Associates to restore and update the home and has been using it as his primary residence. That pocket of Bel Air is a "who’s who" of the entertainment industry. Jennifer Aniston owns a home nearby, as does former Warner Bros. Chairman Bob Daly and producers Darren Star and Simon Fuller.

Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rappaport represented the Nocturnal Animals director in the sale. When contacted by THR, Rappaport declined to comment.

A lover of pedigreed homes, Ford will now turn his attention to his new abode. In 2016, he purchased the Bloomingdale Estate in Holmby Hills for $38.75 million. Since then he has been in the process of restoring and updating the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom home that also offers numerous formal and informal entertaining spaces. The Bloomingdale Estate was originally built in the 1920s, and redesigned by the decorator and designer Billy Haines in 1958.