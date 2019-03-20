Sony Shares Image of Tom Hanks as Joyful Mister Rogers on TV Icon's Birthday

The film about the PBS star, co-starring Matthew Rhys, is set to hit theaters in November.

Sony Pictures/TriStar released a new photo from the upcoming film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in which Tom Hanks plays Fred Rogers, in honor of what would have been the late PBS icon's 91st birthday on Wednesday.

The film follows cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) as he reluctantly accepts an assignment to write a profile for Esquire on the television icon Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks). As the two men get to know each other, Vogel's perspective on life is transformed as he overcomes his skepticism and learns about empathy, kindness and decency.

Rhys' character is based on journalist Tom Junod, while Hanks portrays the host of the long-running children’s show Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.

The photo, which was shared on Twitter, shows Hanks in Rogers' iconic red sweater as he happily throws a shoe into the air. The post was accompanied by the caption, "Happy Birthday, Mister Rogers! How has our favorite neighbor inspired you to spread kindness?"

Happy Birthday, Mister Rogers! How has our favorite neighbor inspired you to spread kindness? See Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in #ABeautifulDayMovie. pic.twitter.com/AOVcXmdUNb — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) March 20, 2019

Marielle Heller directed the film, which was written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson, Enrico Colantoni, Maryann Plunkett and Tammy Blanchard also star in the film.

The title is inspired by the Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song that began, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”

The film will be released everywhere on Nov. 22.