Tom Hanks' World War II Movie 'Greyhound' Sails From 2019 Into 2020

Sony also sets 2020 release dates for its upcoming films 'Ghostbusters' and 'Morbius.'

Sony Pictures is moving Greyhound, its upcoming World War II film starring Tom Hanks, from 2019 into 2020.

The film, which Hanks also wrote and is producing, is being directed by Aaron Schneider. In the film, Hanks stars as Commander Ernest Krause of the U.S. Navy, who led an international convoy of ships across the North Atlantic. Previously set to release on March 22 of this year, Greyhound is now scheduled to release on May 8, 2020.

The only movie currently scheduled on that date is MGM’s comedy Legally Blonde 3, although a new Marvel film is expected to open the previous weekend.

The studio is also making a smaller adjustment to the release schedule of the upcoming A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Hanks as TV host Fred Rogers. The film, which Marielle Heller is directing, is moving several weeks from Oct. 18 to Nov. 22, the weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The studio also set a date for its Untitled Ghostbusters reboot, helmed by Jason Reitman, which will open on July 10, 2020. Sony Pictures film about Spider-Man villain Morbius, with Jared Leto starring, will open July 31, 2020.

The distributor also plans to open Black and Blue, a crime thriller starring Naomi Harris as a rookie cop. Deon Taylor is directing for the studio’s Screen Gems unit. The film will release on Sept. 9, 2019.