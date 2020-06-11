Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' Lands Release Date on AppleTV+

Apple picked up the World War II movie from Sony in May.

AppleTV+ has set a July 10 premiere date for Greyhound, the Tom Hanks-starring submarine thriller.

Apple picked up the movie from Sony in May after the coronavirus crisis upended release calendars and compelled some studios to sell certain movies. Sony originally planned for a May 8 release date.

Written by Hanks and directed by Aaron Schneider, Greyhound follows Capt. Ernest Krause (Hanks) as he leads an international convoy of 37 Allied ships in his first command on a U.S. destroyer during World War II. The group crosses the treacherous ocean as they are pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats. It is based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd.

Gary Goetzman produced.

Greyhound is one of the first films to be released by Apple, which has been more active on the series side so far. Among the films now streaming are Beastie Boys Story, The Banker and Hala. Titles among the slate still to come are Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and Dads, a documentary directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.



