CineEurope: Tom Hanks Joins Disney Onstage to Promote 'Toy Story 4'

In the longest studio presentation at the event, the company previewed upcoming titles from all of its labels, including Fox brands.

If there were questions about how Disney would cram all of its product into its CineEurope presentation Wednesday following its acquisition of Fox’s assets, they were justified.

Lasting roughly two hours, the longest and also the last of this year’s studio product presentations at CineEurope, the Disney show covered new films from Pixar, Lucasfilm, Blue Sky Studios, 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, Marvel, Disney Animation and Disney live action.

The undoubted highlight of the presentation was the appearance of Tom Hanks, who plugged the latest installment in the franchise, Toy Story 4, opening this weekend.

Life-sized Toy Story characters posed for photographs in the hall before the presentation and gift bags with a stuffed Woody doll, among other gifts, were handed out to exhibitors after.

The CineEurope audience enjoyed first looks and previously unseen footage on a number of projects, including some just announced globally today, like Pixar's Soul and director Matthew Vaughn's The King’s Man.

The CineEurope audience previewed a handful of other animated projects from Disney, Pixar, Fox Animation and Blue Sky.They saw never-before-seen clips and heard what promises to be the banner song from November 2019’s Frozen II, “Into the Unknown,” along with an exclusive first look at Spies in Disguise, in the works for a Christmas 2019 release.

Disney also offered a sneak peak of The Lion King, which brought a choir onto the stage to close out the presentation with a rousing rendition of “The Circle of Life.”

In live-action, the Barcelona crowd was the first to see a teaser trailer for the March 2020 live-action Mulan. They also got an extended look at Oct. 2019’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, where Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor join Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, and clips from the Disney ride-inspired Jungle Cruise starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson for a July 2020 premiere.

Disney touted the Fox franchise finale Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a video of behind-the-scenes footage from the previous 8 films, and featuring comments from J. J. Abrams. The film is set for a Christmas 2019 premiere.

Director Pete Doctor recorded an introduction to new Pixar film Soul, the new project announced today and expected to premiere in roughly one year. Also in the works at Pixar for a 2020 release is the suburban fantasy Onward, which the Barcelona audience got a behind-the-scenes look at.

For adult audiences, Disney showed extended footage and a recorded introduction from cast and crew on Terminator: Dark Fate, planned for a day-and-date release in Oct. 2019, and the very first behind-the-scenes look at The King’s Man, the franchise’s latest installment for February 2020 release in Europe.

The company also gave an extended look and recorded director introduction to the true story of Ford vs Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. CineEurope audiences also saw a trailer for Brad Pitt vehicle Ad Astra, premiering Sept. 2019; August 2019 release The Art of Racing in the Rain; and Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani starrer Stuber, out next month.

Fox Searchlight International president Rebecca Kearey presented a teaser reel of upcoming pictures from her division, which turned 25 this year, including the horror title Ready or Not, Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, Terrence Malick’s Cannes entry A Hidden Life, psychological drama Lucy in the Sky, Guillermo del Toro-produced Antlers and comedy Downhill, starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus?

No new films were presented from Marvel, but Marvel studios president Kevin Feige offered a video message about the franchise’s past success and eventual curtain-raising on new projects. Avengers: Infinity War was given the ComScore European Box Office Achievement Award at CineEurope this year.

The team presenting in Barcelona included Disney’s Cathleen Taff, president of distribution and franchise, svp of studio distribution Tony Chambers, senior vp of studio and integrated marketing Lee Jury, and Fox Searchlight International’s Kearey.