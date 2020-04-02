Tom Hanks Mourns 'That Thing You Do' Songwriter Adam Schlesinger: "He was a One-der"

"Terribly sad today," says the actor, who is still recovering from COVID-19.

Tom Hanks on Wednesday night shared his heartbreak over the death of songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who died due to coronavirus complications earlier in the day at the age of 52.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is recovering from the virus along with wife Rita Wilson, said his 1996 comedy, That Thing You Do!, would have never happened had Schlesinger not written the hit title song for the film.

"There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx," the actor said in a Twitter post.

Schlesinger was the co-founder of the 2000s pop-rock band Fountains of Wayne and a songwriter on The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family," Schlesinger's family wrote in a statement announcing the singer's treatment. "Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery." They added, "He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support."

Hanks, who wrote, directed and starred in That Thing You Do! played Mr. White, a rep from Playtone Records, who signs an Erie, Pennsylvania band (first called the One-ders, and then changed to the Wonders) after they create a chart-topping hit in the summer of 1964. The film starred Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn and Ethan Embry. Hanks subsequently turned the fictitious Playtone into an actual film and television production company and record label.

Hanks and Wilson are now back in the U.S., and still recovering after being diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia.