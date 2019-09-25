Tom Hanks' 'News of the World' Lands Christmas 2020 Release

Paul Greengrass is directing the adaptation of the Paulette Jiles novel set in the aftermath of the Civil War.

The Tom Hanks-starrer News of the World will travel into theaters on Dec. 25, 2020, Universal announced Monday.

Paul Greengrass — who worked with Hanks on Captain Phillips (2013) — is directing the adaptation of Paulette Jiles' novel set in the aftermath of the Civil War.

The story follows Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) a widower and veteran of three wars who moves from town sharing the headlines of the day when he crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) who was taken in by the Kiowa tribe six years earlier and raised as one of their own.

The girl is being returned to her biological aunt against her will, and Kidd agrees to deliver her across thousands of miles of unforgiving wilderness.

Hanks and Gary Goetzman are producing through their Playtone Productions with Gail Mutrux through her Pretty Pictures.

News of the World was originally set up at Fox 2000, but moved to Universal following the Disney-Fox merger.