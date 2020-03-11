Tom Hanks "Not Trippin’" Over Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says Son

Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet took to social media on Wednesday night to confirm his parents had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Wassup up everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," Chet said in a video message on social media.

He added: "They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously.

"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love."

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Hanks and Wilson, both 63, posted on social media about their positive tests for COVID-19. "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote on his personal Instagram.

Hanks is in Australia as pre-production work begins on Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet untitled Elvis Presley movie for Warner Bros., in which the Oscar-winning star will play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.

On March 5, Wilson performed songs from her new album Halfway to Home at Brisbane's Emporium Hotel. On Saturday, Wilson made her debut at the Sydney Opera House. It is not yet known if Wilson was infectious then.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed that preproduction on Luhrmann's Elvis film had been halted after a "company member" on the production had tested positive for coronavirus and that the "individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”