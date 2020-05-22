Tom Hanks Offers 2020 Grads Special Pandemic Diploma

The star also included his 1974 senior year high school photo.

Tom Hanks is offering 2020 graduates a special diploma for their academic accompaniments amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The star, who contracted the virus but has since made a full recovery, on Friday shared via social media the diploma.

It reads: 'Distinct labors in the face of the Great Pandemic. Successful completion of your education despite the hardships imposed bu the COVID-19 crisis. You have displayed honor, dedication, wherewithal and good citizenship."

The diploma is signed by Hanks and Albert Einstein.

"To all the Grads of 2020, you Chosen Ones! Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx," the star wrote with the diploma. He also included his 1974 senior year high school photo in a separate tweet.

High schools and colleges across the country were forced to do video graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic. A multitude of stars offered advice and speeches to the Class of 2020.

