Golden Globes: Tom Hanks to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award

The eight-time Globe winner and 15-time nominee will be honored during the Jan. 5 telecast on NBC.

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the upcoming Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks," said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria. "For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director. We’re honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few."

Hanks, who's starred in films such as, Sleepless in Seattle, The Da Vinci Code, Saving Private Ryan and the Toy Story franchise, is one of only two actors in history to win back-to-back best actor Academy Awards. Hanks won his first Oscar in 1994 for his moving portrayal of AIDS-stricken lawyer Andrew Beckett in Jonathan Demme’s Philadelphia. The following year, the actor won his second Oscar for Forrest Gump. He also won the Golden Globe Award for both films, as well as a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for the latter.

Hanks most recent projects include Spielberg’s The Post — he was nominated for a Golden Globe and won best actor with the National Board of Review — and Pixar's Toy Story 4 to which he returned to voice the character Woody. Hanks will next be seen portraying Mr. Fred Rodgers in the upcoming biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He is also set to star in the WWII drama Greyhound, which he also wrote, the post-apocalyptic BIOS and Paul Greengrass' pre-Civil War drama News of the World.

Apart from acting, Hanks made his successful feature film writing and directing debut in 1996 with That Thing You Do, in which he also starred. He also wrote, produced, directed and starred in Larry Crowne, with Julia Roberts and produced 2002’s smash hit romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding, with his wife Rita Wilson. Other producing credits include Where the Wild Things Are, The Polar Express, The Ant Bully, Charlie Wilson’s War, Mamma Mia!, The Great Buck Howard, Starter for 10 and the HBO series Big Love.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award will not be the first honor Hanks has received. The actor has also received the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award in 2002 and was later honored by the Film Society of Lincoln Center with the Chaplin Award in 2009. Hanks also received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2014.

The annual DeMille award honors those with "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." Recent recipients include Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Warren Beatty, Oprah Winfrey and last year's honoree, Jeff Bridges.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.