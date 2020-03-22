Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson "Feel Better" Two Weeks After Coronavirus Symptoms Began

The actor is encouraging people to practice social-distancing, "take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts."

Tom Hanks tweeted Sunday night that he and wife Rita Wilson are feeling better following their coronavirus diagnosis.

"Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote.

He also encouraged people to practice social-distancing (the recommended guidelines are keep six feet between yourself and another person): "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Meanwhile, Wilson on Sunday posted a video of herself rapping along — rather impressively — to Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray." The Instagram post was captioned: "Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it." Watch it below.

Hanks announced March 12 that he and Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus. They've been self-isolating at a rented home in Australia after being released from the hospital last Monday.

Hanks had made the trip to Australia to begin filming Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros. The Oscar-winning star is playing Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker i the film. Production on the movie was halted following Hanks' diagnosis.

Hanks and Wilson are believed to have contracted the coronavirus in the U.S., or while traveling from there Down Under, according to officials from Queensland Health, the Australian government department overseeing the outbreak of the disease in that state.