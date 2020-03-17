Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Coronavirus Symptoms Are "Much the Same," Actor Updates

The Hollywood couple left the hospital on Monday and are recovering at home.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson continue to battle coronavirus, the Oscar-winning actor giving fans an update on their conditions Tuesday.

Hanks announced last week the beloved Hollywood couple had tested positive for virus. On Monday, the couple were out of the hospital and continuing to self-isolate at a rented home in Australia.

Hanks on Tuesday started his social media post with "Good news: one week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever, but the blahs."

Hanks concluded his message with a few jokes and added, "We are all in this together."

Hanks had traveled to Australia to begin filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros. In response to the actor's diagnosis, the studio has halted production on the film.

Hanks and Wilson are believed to have contracted the coronavirus in the U.S., or in transit from there, according to officials from Queensland Health, the Australian government department overseeing the outbreak of the disease in that state.

See Hanks full update below.