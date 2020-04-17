Tom Hanks Says He Perplexed an Australian Doctor While Receiving Coronavirus Care

The actor shares more details about what he and Rita Wilson experienced while ill.

Tom Hanks shared some more insight into what he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, went through while there were battling the novel coronavirus.

Talking with The National Defense Radio Show on Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor explained how he and Wilson both suffered in different ways.

"Rita had a much tougher time than I did," Hanks told the program, which is dedicated to active duty military, veterans and their families. "She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. I had some bad body aches and fatigue."

Although they are both "fine" now, Hanks said the couple were "locked down" in an Australian hospital for three days so they could not spread the virus.

During that time, Hanks explained he baffled one doctor after trying to do some simple exercises that usually takes him around 30 minutes, but he was "wiped" after about 10 minutes.

"She looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being, and she said, [sternly] 'You have COVID-19.'" Hanks said he now realizes how silly he was being.

The actor also said he and his wife donated blood to be developed into antibodies, which he said he knew nothing about other than an old Star Trek episode where the character Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy says "antibodies" over-enunciated, which always makes him laugh.

The radio show noted Hanks' work with the Hidden Heroes program.