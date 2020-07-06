Tom Hanks Urges People to Wear Masks, Questions U.S. Leadership Amid COVID-19 Spikes

The 'Greyhound' star and wife Rita Wilson were among the first Hollywood figures to test positive for the novel coronavirus in March.

As numerous states continue to experience spikes in newly reported cases of the novel coronavirus, Tom Hanks has voiced his frustrations with people ignoring CDC guidelines about wearing face coverings, social distancing and washing their hands.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said at a press conference for his upcoming Apple TV+ movie, Greyhound, according to People. "Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you. ... Get on with it, do your part. … It’s common sense."

Hanks, who plays U.S. Navy Captain Ernie Krause in the film, continued to speak about his experience with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, nearly four months after he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive.

The star, who dubbed himself and Wilson "the canaries of the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience," shared that they are doing fine as they continue isolating and socially distancing.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hanks offered more details about his and Wilson's experience with the virus, from when they first arrived at the hospital to recovery. "I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes," said the 63-year-old Oscar winner, who lives with type-2 diabetes and a heart stent. He added that Wilson lost her sense of taste and smell and experienced "severe nausea" and high fevers.

Hanks shared that he wasn't worried as his body didn't see temperature spikes, a pneumonia infection or other severe issues.

As for the United States' handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Hanks indicated he was at a loss.

"I have nothing but question marks about the official position as well as the individual choice. … I know societally it’s been politicized, but I don’t get it, man," he said. "I must say, I grew up looking to our leaders for calm and informed guidance, and I don’t think we’ve got that."

Like many other movies, Greyhound, which Hanks also wrote and produced, was initially slated to open in movie theaters before the pandemic struck. Apple TV+ picked up the project from Sony Pictures in May, and many major movie theater chains remain closed due to increases in the number of newly reported coronavirus cases.

Modifying the plans for "one of those sweeping war movies that really should be on the big screen" has been "an absolute heartbreak," Hanks shared.

Hanks concluded the interview by channeling his latest role to give some words of advice.

"Krause has a little card that says: ‘Yesterday, today and forever.’ That’s all we have as human beings and that’s all we have in the midst of the 19 different crises that we’re facing right now, between COVID-19, worldwide economic disaster, what happened to George Floyd — the great reckoning that we’re all going through," he said. "We can have an understanding of yesterday, we can have a plan for today and we can have hope for forever, and that’s it."

Greyhound starts streaming on Apple TV+ on July 10.