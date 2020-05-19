Tom Hanks WWII Drama ‘Greyhound’ Moves From Sony to AppleTV+

Hanks plays Capt. Ernest Krause, who led an international convoy of Allied ships while pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Greyhound, the Tom Hanks-fronted World War II drama, is headed to AppleTV+. The movie was picked up by the streaming service in a competitive situation from Sony Pictures.

Set in the early days of WWII, the film, based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd, follows Capt. Ernest Krause (Hanks) as he leads an international convoy of 37 Allied ships in his first command on a U.S. destroyer. The group crosses the treacherous ocean as they are pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Hanks’ Playtone Production from Sony Pictures/Stage Six Films was behind the movie, which was written by Hanks and directed by Aaron Schneider.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the release of the movie indefinitely, Sony had pushed the release of the movie from May 8, 2020, to June 12, 2020. In the wake of the pandemic, with theaters shuttered and having re-dated movie like Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the studio has off-loaded some theatrical titles to streaming, including the Sundance movie Charm City Kings and the Seth Rogen comedy American Pickle.

Several other high-profile studio-to-streaming moves include Paramount selling The Lovebirds to Netflix, STX setting up My Spy at Amazon and the Warner Bros. teen drama Clouds moving to Disney+.

Greyhound will mark the biggest movie release to date for Apple, whose features have included the Sundance film Hala and period pic The Banker. Upcoming movies for the service include the Sofia Coppola film On the Rocks and the doc Boys State.