Tom Hardy to Read Bedtime Stories on BBC Children's Channel

The 'Venom' actor was filmed in his garden in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Tom Hardy is returning to his role as a bedtime storyteller.

BBC Children's channel CBeebies has secured the actor to read books to kids on its long-running series Bedtime Stories from April 27-May 1. Hardy was filmed in his garden in accordance with social distancing guidelines, according to the BBC Press Office.

Hardy, who first appeared on the program in 2016, will begin with Simone Ciraolo's picture book Hug Me, followed by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston's Under the Same Sky and Lizzy Stewart's There's a Tiger in the Garden.

Later in the week, the Venom actor will read Don't Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

"It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us," Cheryl Taylor, Head of Content at BBC Children's, said Wednesday in a statement. "It's during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the U.K. and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long-distance friendship, sharing problems and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges."

Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6:50 p.m. (local time) on the CBeebies channel, which is also available on the BBC iPlayer.