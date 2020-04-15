Tom Hardy-Starrer 'Capone' Debuts First Trailer

The film, directed by Josh Trank, tells the story of "America's most notorious gangster."

The first trailer for the biographical crime drama Capone, starring Tom Hardy as gangster Al Capone, dropped online Wednesday.

Josh Trank, who directed the film, posted the trailer to his Twitter account with a note that said it will be released May 12. He also wrote in the post, "Different title. My cut." It was previously titled Fonzo.

The trailer indicates that the pic is based on true events and shows off Hardy, who is almost unrecognizable, in the title role as "America's most notorious gangster."

A voiceover asks, "You know what the difference is between Adolph Hitler and Al Capone? Hitler's dead. Capone was like a king in Florida." Later, the trailer explores whether his dementia was an "elaborate act" to hide "a very large sum of money."

Linda Cardellini stars as Mae Capone, with Kyle MacLachlan as Karlock and Matt Dillon as Johnny.

Trank also tweeted, "Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year!"

View the trailer below.