Tom Hiddleston Shares Sneak Peek of Broadway Debut in Harold Pinter's 'Betrayal'

The teaser trailer offers a moody filmed version of what to expect from the adultery drama.

Ahead of his Broadway debut in Harold Pinter's Betrayal, Tom Hiddleston posted a sneak peek of the play via his Instagram account on Friday. The teaser trailer offers a moody filmed version of what to expect from the adultery drama.

Simply captioned with the hashtag #BetrayalBroadway, the clip begins with an image of Hiddleston looking out the window of a vehicle, along with a voiceover by the English actor: "There are no hard distinctions between what is real and what is unreal, nor between what is true and what is false. Sometimes you feel you have the truth of a moment in your hands, and it slips through your fingers. Our beginnings never know our ends."

The 1978 drama, which explores the evolution of a troubled love triangle between a publisher, his art gallery curator wife and his literary agent best friend, is directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Following its extended run on London's West End stage earlier this year, the production will begin preview performances Aug. 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in an engagement that officially opens Sept. 5. Hiddleston reprises his role and stars opposite Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox.

The actor's London theater credits include Hamlet, Othello and The Changeling.