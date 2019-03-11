Tom Holland to Re-Team With Russo Bros. for 'Cherry'

The 'Spider-Man' star is in talks to play an Army medic turned bank robber.

Tom Holland is in talks to star in the Russo brothers' adaptation of Nico Walker's Cherry.

The New York Times bestseller is told from the perspective of a former Army medic who becomes addicted to opioids after returning home with PTSD and begins robbing banks, which eventually lands him in jail.

While he insists it is not a memoir, the story closely resembles the life of Walker, who is currently serving an 11-year sentence in a federal prison in Kentucky after pleading guilty in 2012 to robbing 11 banks around Cleveland. He is due to be released in 2020.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct from a script by Jessica Goldberg, and will produce via their AGBO banner.

Holland and the Russos have worked together on multiple Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers movie Infinity War, and the upcoming End Game. He is set to reprise his Peter Parker role in Spider-Man: Far from Home.

He is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Curtis Brown.