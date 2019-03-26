Tom Hopper Joins Sequel to 'Hitman's Bodyguard'

The first film — starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek — earned $177 million.

Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper has signed on as Lionsgate and Millennium Films plan further assassination hijinks with a sequel to its 2017 hit The Hitman's Bodyguard, which has started shooting in London, Croatia and Italy.

Hopper, who starred as Dickon Tarly on season seven of HBO's Game of Thrones, is set to play Magnusson, a bodyguard, in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. The sequel also stars Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant, who returns as Seifert.

Hopper also played Luther in Netflix's Umbrella Academy and starred in the Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams feature I Feel Pretty. He is repped by Gersh, Waring and McKenna and Viewpoint.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard will also see Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek reprise their starring roles, and Patrick Hughes return to direct.

The 2017 original — starring Reynolds and Jackson, alongside Gary Oldman and Hayek — became a global smash, topping the U.S. box office for three straight weeks and earning an overall haul of $177 million from a $30 million budget.

The sequel sees bodyguard Michael Bryce's (Reynolds) plans to swear off violence derailed when hitman Kincaid (Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Hayek) entangle him in their mission to wreak havoc along the Amalfi Coast in an attempt to save Europe.

Matt O'Toole and Les Weldon are producing for Millennium Media and Campbell Grobman Films with Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium and Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell of Campbell Grobman as executive producers.

Lionsgate will release the sequel in the U.S., the U.K. and Latin America.