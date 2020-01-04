Tom Long, Australian Actor Known for 'SeaChange' and 'The Dish,' Dies at 51

The veteran performer also appeared in 'Two Hands,' alongside Heath Ledger.

Prominent Australian actor Tom Long, known for SeaChange and The Dish, has died according to multiple reports in local news outlets on Saturday. He was 51.

A story in The Sydney Morning Herald states that the actor collapsed on stage in 2012 and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. He subsequently underwent extensive treatment to battle the aggressive cancer, including a trip to the United States for an experiential medical trial. The outlet says that Long died from encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

In a statement given to the Herald, Long's wife Rebecca Fleming said he was "really at peace and in his home" when he died. "Gratitude is our way of getting through this," she said to the news outlet. "Gratitude for all these amazing experiences with people who have cared for Tom and the lessons we've learnt along the way. Tom's mindset was always really positive because he felt really supported ... by the Australian people and our community."

Long was born to Australian parents in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1968 and began his acting career in 1992 in an episode of G.P. He went on to frequently appear in popular Australian films, television series and theater productions.

He became best known for his role as Angus in ABC's long-running drama SeaChange. In 2000, Long was nominated for an Australian Film Institute award for his performance in the series.

The actor was nominated for two other AFI awards during his career, for roles in Young Lions and Heroes' Mountain.

Among his additional credits, Long starred in Two Hands alongside Heath Ledger. His final credit was the comedy TV series Woodley.

Alongside his wife, Fleming, the actor is survived by his son Ariel, from a previous relationship.