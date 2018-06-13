Tom McCarthy to Direct Movie Based on 'S-Town' Podcast

9:40 AM PDT 6/13/2018 by Mia Galuppo

Participant Media, which worked with McCarthy on best picture-winning 'Spotlight,' is behind the adaptation.

Tom McCarthy is in talks to direct the feature adaptation of the popular podcast S-Town.

The movie would see McCarthy re-team with Participant Media, the production company behind best picture-winning Spotlight.

The podcast, from Serial and This American Life, follows an Alabama man named John who contacts host Brian Reed to have him investigate a supposed murder by the son of a wealthy family in his home town, which he openly despises. The story then delves into John's own backstory, filled with everything from clocks buried treasure to a giant hedge maze behind his family home. 

Playwright Samuel Hunter will adapt the story.

This American Life, repped by UTA, will be producing the movie. S-Town is the latest Hollywood project for Ira Glass' radio program, which is also behind the recent Netflix drama Come Sunday that stars Lakeith Stanfield.

McCarthy is repped by Gersh.

