Tom McCarthy's Untitled Thriller Starring Matt Damon Sets Fall 2020 Release

The father-daughter drama from Participant Media will hit theaters over Thanksgiving next year.

Participant Media’s untitled Tom McCarthy project, directed by the Spotlight helmer and starring Matt Damon, is set for a November 2020 domestic release by Focus Features.

Focus will give a platform release to the film starting Nov. 6, 2020, and expanding Nov. 13 and Nov. 20. That Thanksgiving release strategy mirrors the pattern McCarthy’s Spotlight had via Open Road Films in 2015 on its way to a best picture Oscar win.

The thriller, previously titled Stillwater, has Damon playing an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to visit his estranged daughter in France, where is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.

Damon is joined by co-stars Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin. The film is based on a screenplay by Thomas Bidegain, Noe Debré, McCarthy and Marcus Hinchey. Steve Golin, McCarthy, Jonathan King and Liza Chasin are producing.

Universal Pictures International will release the pic in select foreign markets.