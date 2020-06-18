Tom Payne Signs With UTA

The 'Prodigal Son' star is also known for playing Jesus Monroe on 'The Walking Dead.'

UTA has signed Prodigal Son star Tom Payne in all areas.

Payne plays the lead role of Malcolm Bright on the Fox serial killer drama, which was recently renewed for a second season. The series from co-executive producer Greg Berlanti also stars Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Payne earlier starred as Jesus Monroe on the hit cable series The Walking Dead after a season six debut. And Payne played Leon Micheaux on HBO's Luck from creators Michael Mann and David Milch.

On the feature side, Payne made his debut in Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, opposite Amy Adams and Frances McDormand. Additionally, he starred in The Physician alongside Stellan Skarsgard and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Payne is also repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Curtis Brown in the U.K.