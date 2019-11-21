Tomas Davison, Senior VP at MGM Studios, Dies at 43

The Buenos Aires native worked at Warner Bros. before moving to MGM last year.

Tomas Davison, who joined MGM as an international television distribution executive last year, died Saturday in Miami, the studio announced. He was 43.

The cause of death was "still pending" as of Thursday's announcement of his death, a spokeswoman for the studio said.

Davison joined MGM a bit more than a year ago as senior vp international television distribution Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. During his stint, the native Argentine opened the studios' Miami office and expanded sales into Latin America, making lucrative deals with distributors for many of the company's television series and films.

Before joining MGM, Davison served as vp sales for Latin America & Caribbean at Warner Bros. International TV Distribution, where he managed sales of series, motion pictures, animated product and movies across all platforms.

"Tomas was a wonderful man who was greatly respected by his colleagues and incredibly committed to his career," MGM president of worldwide television distribution Chris Ottinger said in a statement. "He prided himself on building and maintaining great relationships with people and took the time to make sure that those who worked with him were constantly learning and growing. This is a great loss to the MGM Family as Tomas was not only a colleague, but a friend."

Born Jan. 6, 1976, Davison attended the University of Buenos Aires in his hometown and majored in communications. He came to the U.S. in 1998 and made Miami his home.

Survivors include his parents Mimi and Miguel; sisters Dolores and Mariana; stepparents Leonardo and Patricia; brothers-in-laws Carlos and Santiago; nieces Sofia, Azul, Francesca, Simona and Joaquina; and nephew Marco.

"Everywhere he went, Tomas made friends," his family said in a statement. "His passion for work and zest for life were contagious, and his love for his family was never-ending. It is with a very heavy heart that we must say goodbye to our dear, sweet Tomas."

His colleagues will honor him at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday during MIPCancun on the beach behind the Moon Palace Resort, and a service and viewing is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Stanfill Funeral Home in Miami.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Rotary Foundation's Polio Fund.