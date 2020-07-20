Tommy Dorfman Signs With CAA

The '13 Reasons Why' star is appearing in the Freeform show 'Love in The Time of Corona.'

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman has signed with CAA in all areas.

The Atlanta-born actor, writer, photographer and director recently starred alongside Alan Cumming in Jeremy O. Harris’ off-Broadway show Daddy.

Known for playing Ryan Shaver in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, Dorfman is currently in production on the Freeform show Love In The Time Of Corona. Dorfman has been featured in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Fendi, Diesel, and UGG.

Dorfman is managed by Doreen Wilcox Little at Anonymous Content.