Hollywood Mourns Novelist Toni Morrison

Barack Obama, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Robin Roberts, Danielle Brooks, Rob Delaney and more stars took to social media Tuesday to pay tribute to the late writer whose works include 'Beloved,' 'The Bluest Eye' and 'Sula.'

Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media Tuesday to pay tribute to acclaimed American storyteller Toni Morrison, who died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York after a short illness. She was 88.

Morrison released her debut novel The Bluest Eye in 1970. She quickly established herself as a strong, distinctive voice of her generation through the story about Pecola, an 11-year-old black girl coping with feelings of inferiority because of her looks and the color of her skin as she grows up in a white society.

Her second novel, Sula, was published in 1973. The book earned her a National Book Award nomination, while her third book, 1977's Song of Solomon, won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was named a main selection of the Book of the Month Club. It was the first work of a black writer to be chosen since Richard Wright's 1940 novel Native Son.

She went on to publish Beloved in 1987. The novel was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and was adapted into a film of the same name starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover.

Morrison became the first black woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature in 1993.

Kerry Washington reflected on how Morrison's work impacted her. "I cannot imagine growing up in a world without her words. I pray you rest In Peace and in Power," she tweeted. "We will celebrate you with endless gratitude and love. Always."

Robin Roberts took to Instagram to honor Morrison. "So sad to hear of the passing of the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature," Roberts captioned a photo of the novelist. "Her legacy will live on through those who were impacted by her powerful and unique voice."

Meanwhile, Rob Delaney wrote on Twitter that Beloved was "indispensable to my understanding of America."

Danielle Brooks shared one of Morrison's quotes before she tweeted, "Your legacy will forever live on." The post included a photo of the late novelist.

Barack Obama remembered Morrison as a "national treasure" in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of the two of them together. "As good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while," he wrote.

Read on to see what others had to say about Morrison.

Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while. pic.twitter.com/JG7Jgu4p9t — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2019

“You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down.”

Toni Morrison.



I cannot imagine growing up in a world without her words. I pray you rest In Peace and in Power.

We will celebrate you with endless gratitude and love. Always. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”



Holding all those touched by Toni Morrison in my heart today. pic.twitter.com/2jkAvtaErK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 6, 2019

Oh no...no no no...

Toni Morrison made me fall in love with words-she used them with greater skill and artistry than anyone I've ever read. She was to writing what Aretha was to music. Those who were lucky enough to know or meet her I'm so sorry & so envious. She was everything. https://t.co/vS7dY1ThAa — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 6, 2019

“As you enter positions of trust and power, dream a little before you think.” -Toni Morrison RIP pic.twitter.com/sbosHnxr08 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 6, 2019

Thank you Toni Morrison. Beloved is indispensable to my understanding of America. We are grateful. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 6, 2019

“If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it.” Your legacy will forever live on. Rest In Peace #ToniMorrison pic.twitter.com/CRbkkzemMS — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) August 6, 2019

"You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." — Toni Morrison



A lesson for each of us. A lesson for our country. She may be gone, but her writing, her resolve, and her grace will live on forever. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity. Rest well and in peace. pic.twitter.com/nMkxXRtEoz — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 6, 2019

In the passing of Toni Morrison, we lost one of our greatest voices & storytellers. Holding close those touched by her being & her gift. Her work gave us power, hope & freedom. While our world shines a little less bright today, we know "something that is loved is never lost." — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2019

Today, the world lost a storyteller of unmatched empathy, elegance and power. Toni Morrison’s belief that language is the “measure of our lives” leaves an extraordinary, inspiring inheritance, and her beautiful writing will continue to be a blessing for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/cc3st7x2lM — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 6, 2019