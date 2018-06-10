Tony Snubs: 'SpongeBob,' 'My Fair Lady' Shut Out in Major Categories

The two musicals won minor awards, while Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' went home empty-handed.

Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical went into this year's Tony Awards with a leading 12 nominations each, the most for any production this year. And casts from both shows performed early in Sunday night's telecast on CBS, but both Tina Fey's stage version of her movie hit and the live-action version of the Nickelodeon cartoon lost most of the awards for which they were nominated.

Mean Girls was completely shut out, something Regina George would've never tolerated, and SpongeBob only won one award, for best scenic design of a musical.

With its shutout, Mean Girls ties The Scottsboro Boys, which went 0 for 12 in 2011, as the most nominated show to go home empty handed in a single year.

Also losing in the major categories was My Fair Lady, which only scored one win, for best costume design, but lost the nine other awards for which it was nominated, including best actress in a musical, where pundits had star Lauren Ambrose expected to win, and featured actor in a musical, which some predicted would go to Norbert Leo Butz.

Neither My Fair Lady nor fellow high-profile revival Carousel landed the best musical revival trophy, with the honor instead going to the lesser-known relative underdog Once on This Island, the only award it won Sunday night. Carousel, which went into the evening with 11 nominations, won two small awards but star Joshua Henry lost the best actor in a musical prize to The Band's Visit's Tony Shalhoub.

And while Angels in America cleaned up Sunday night, the celebrated revival came up short in a couple of categories it was expected to win by some pundits: best featured actress in a play (Denise Gough) and best direction of a play (Marianne Elliott). Elliott was thanked profusely by winning actors Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane.