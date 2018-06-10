Tonys: Andrew Garfield Alludes to Supreme Court Cake Decision

The actor, who won for his work in the 'Angels in America' revival, dedicated his award to the LGBTQ community.

Awards shows rarely shy away from political comments, with winners often using their time onstage to address hot-button issues, and there was no exception at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday (June 10).

Andrew Garfield began the night by dedicating his win for best actor in a play to the LBGTQ community. “At a moment in time where maybe the most important thing that we remember now is the sanctity of the human spirit, it is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in Angels in America because he represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community,” he began. “It is a spirit that says no to oppression. It is a spirit that says no to bigotry. No to shame. No to exclusion. It’s a spirit that says we are all made perfectly and we all belong. So I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ people who have fought and died to protect that spirit. To protect that message. For the right to live and love as we are created to.”

Garfield's character Prior Walter is a gay man with AIDS. Following his diagnosis, his boyfriend Louis breaks up with him and he is left feeling alone and vulnerable. Throughout the play he is visited by ghosts that claim to be his ancestors, which causes him to question his sanity. Prior is believed to represent of the AIDS epidemic that took place in the 1980s and depicts how it impacted the gay community.

He concluded, “We are all sacred and we all belong. So let’s just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked.”

Garfield's final comments alluded to the Supreme Court's recent decision, which ruled narrowly for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The Court, however, did not rule on the issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

While accepting the award for best featured actor in a play, Nathan Lane praised Angels in America writer Tony Kushner for the play’s everlasting relevance. “I’m standing here because Tony wrote one of the greatest plays of the 20th century and it is still speaking to us as powerfully as ever in the midst of such political insanity,” he said.



