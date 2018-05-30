Tony Awards: Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Leslie Odom Jr. Among Presenters

Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells also are among the first round of presenters announced for the 2018 Tonys, airing live June 10 on CBS from Radio City Music Hall.

The first batch of presenters for the 2018 Tony Awards were announced Wednesday.

Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells are all set to take the stage during the Broadway awards ceremony.

It was previously announced that Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will serve as cohosts. The Tony Awards honor the best theater performances, writing and craft contributions of the Broadway season.

Bomer, Parsons, Quinto and Rannells are currently headlining the Broadway production of The Boys in the Band, which officially opens tomorrow, while Hammer will make his Broadway debut this summer in Straight White Men, opening July 23. Aduba and Maslany both have upcoming stage gigs off-Broadway, respectively in Toni Stone and Mary Page Marlowe.

The 72nd Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10, at 8 p.m. ET.