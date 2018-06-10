Tonys: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream
Watch CBS' Facebook preshow for Broadway's biggest night.
Broadway's biggest stars are heading to New York's Radio City Music Hall for the 72nd annual Tony Awards.
CBS is hosting a live stream of the carpet on Facebook (watch it below). The show also will air live at 8-11 p.m. (delayed on the West Coast) on CBS.
Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are hosting Sunday's ceremony, where Tina Fey's musical Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical lead all nominees with 12 nominations apiece.