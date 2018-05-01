Tony Awards 2018: 'Frozen,' John Lithgow's 'Stories by Heart' and More Snubs

While 'SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical' and 'Mean Girls' topped this year's Tony Awards nominations, there were a handful of Broadway stars, boldface names and shows that failed to receive expected nods.

The nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical and Mean Girls scoring 12 noms apiece. The Band's Visit and the revival of Angels in America took 11 each, while Harry Potter and the Cursed Child got 10.

With so much competition and limited spots, there were of course several shows, seasoned Broadway performers and boldface names who didn't make the cut. Below, The Hollywood Reporter rounds up the Tony Awards' biggest snubs this year.

Frozen

The Disney musical missed out on nods for both its princesses, played by Caissie Levy and Patti Murin; no noms for actors in featured roles either.

John Lithgow: Stories by Heart

The six-time nominee and two-time winner's show wasn't quite a play, so the Tony Awards Administration Committee probably considered it a less fully rounded performance than others.

Children of a Lesser God

The reviews were all about former Miss Deaf America Lauren Ridloff, so it’s not surprising she made the cut; Joshua Jackson’s Broadway debut underwhelmed. Both the original leads won Tonys for this play in 1980.

Angels in America

Not everyone could be nominated in a uniformly strong cast, but James McArdle received a surprise snub.

The Iceman Cometh

While Denzel Washington and David Morse got noms, Colm Meaney's performance was overlooked.

Lobby Hero

This was always going to be a tough one as it has a four-person ensemble with no true leading role; Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Cera, who have the meatiest roles, got noms, while Chris Evans and Bel Powley didn't.

Three Tall Women

Glenda Jackson seems a shoo-in to win best actress in a play, and Laurie Metcalf, who won lead last year for A Doll’s House, Part 2, might win again for featured actress. However, Alison Pill was shut out.

There wasn't much buzz about Tony nods for some of the A-list talent to hit the stage this season, but Uma Thurman (The Parisian Woman) and Olivia Wilde (1984) were noticeably omitted. Broadway vet Elizabeth McGovern, who returned to the Great White Way after 25 years in Time and the Conways, wasn't nominated, nor was Keegan-Michael Key in Meteor Shower, along with playwright Steve Martin, though Amy Schumer was a surprise nominee for that production.

The 2018 Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from New York City's Radio City Music Hall on June 10 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.