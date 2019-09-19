Tony Awards Sets 2020 Broadcast Date and Venue

The nominations for the 74th annual Broadway honors ceremony will be announced in the spring.

The 2020 Tony Awards will take place at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League announced Thursday.

The awards eligibility cutoff date for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season has been set for April 23. Productions that meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before that date are considered eligible for nominations, which will be announced live on April 28.

The 74th annual awards show — presented by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League — will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access. The Tonys has called CBS home since 1978. In 2017, it was revealed that the awards show had entered a new broadcast agreement for which it will remain at CBS through 2026.

"CBS has been an amazing and collaborative partner in bringing the live arts we honor to their viewers," Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, previously said of the pact. "Their continued support has helped make the Tony Awards an acclaimed television event and has allowed us to bring Broadway to homes all over America."