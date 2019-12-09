Tony Goldwyn Books Broadway Return in 'The Inheritance'

The 'Scandal' star will join the cast of Matthew Lopez's two-part drama, stepping into the role of Henry Wilcox while John Benjamin Hickey takes a leave of absence to direct 'Plaza Suite.'

Marking his second Broadway gig since wrapping work on seven seasons of ABC's Scandal, Tony Goldwyn will join the company of The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez's intimate two-part epic about 21st century gay New Yorkers and the debt they owe to the generations that came before.

Goldwyn has committed to a four-month limited engagement in the role of Henry Wilcox, a billionaire Republican real estate developer whose name comes from Howards End, the E.M. Forster novel that served as Lopez's inspiration.

The role was originated in London and reprised in the production's Broadway transfer by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, who will take a scheduled leave of absence to direct Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in the Broadway-bound revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite.

Produced by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions and Hunter Arnold, The Inheritance is directed by two-time Tony winner Stephen Daldry. The ensemble cast also features Andrew Burnap, Kyle Soller, Samuel H. Levine, Paul Hilton and Lois Smith, the latter returning to Broadway after an absence of 23 years.

The play began previews Sept. 27 and officially opened Nov. 17 at New York's Ethel Barrymore Theatre. While reviews were generally strong, the production has been underperforming at the box office, last week averaging just 61 percent of capacity and grossing a modest $510,836.

The disappointing numbers reflect the challenging economics of selling a two-part play at Broadway prices, particularly a queer-themed drama perhaps unfairly perceived as being strictly for a niche audience. Producers may be hoping Goldwyn's profile will help sustain box office through the traditional slump of the winter months.

Goldwyn was last on Broadway in 2018 in Ivo van Hove's hit production of Network, starring alongside Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany. He has committed to a four-month engagement in The Inheritance, beginning performances Jan. 5.