Tony Nominee Benjamin Walker Signs With Paradigm (Exclusive)

Benjamin Walker has signed with Paradigm, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He was previously with WME.

The stage and screen actor is up for his first Tony Award for his featured role in All My Sons. Walker "uses his imposing physicality to ironic effect in his portrayal of Chris, terrified … and emotionally shattered," critic Frank Scheck wrote in THR's review of the Arthur Miller revival. The performance has already earned him the Outer Critics Circle Award for outstanding featured actor in a play.

Previously, Walker was nominated for outstanding actor in a musical for 2016's American Psycho, and his other Broadway roles include Brick in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (opposite Scarlett Johansson), the titular president in Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Le Chavalier Danceny in Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Bertram Cates in Inherit the Wind.

Onscreen, Walker has joined Marvel's Jessica Jones for its third and final season, which is set to hit Netflix on June 14. His film credits include Shimmer Lake, The Choice, In the Heart of the Sea and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (where he again starred as a POTUS).

Walker continues to be repped by Curtis Brown in the U.K.