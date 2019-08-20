Tony Nominees Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck to Lead 'Flying Over Sunset' on Broadway

Opening in spring 2020, the new LSD musical set in 1950s Hollywood features book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie.

Lincoln Center Theater has announced plans for a trippy new musical bowing next spring in its Broadway house, the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Set in Hollywood in the late 1950s, Flying Over Sunset is a fictional interweaving of the experiences of three famous people, Brave New World author Aldous Huxley, playwright, congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce and movie star Cary Grant, as they face crossroads in their lives with help from the then-experimental drug LSD.

Tony nominees Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady) and Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) will head the cast, playing Luce, Huxley and Grant, respectively.

The show was first seen in a summer 2015 reading as part of the Vineyard Arts Project. It features a book and direction by three-time Tony winner James Lapine, who most recently collaborated with LCT on the 2016 revival of Falsettos; music by Tom Kitt, a Pulitzer and Tony winner for Next to Normal, who also penned the score for the upcoming Almost Famous musical; and lyrics by Michael Korie, whose Broadway credits include Grey Gardens and War Paint.

Tap specialist Michelle Dorrance will make her theatrical debut as choreographer on Flying Over Sunset, which will feature orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. The creative team includes sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier and projections by Jeff Sugg.

Previews begin on March 12, 2020, ahead of an official opening April 16.

LCT's 2019-20 season includes the current off-Broadway production The Rolling Stone, by Chris Urch, as well as premieres of Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements and composer Ricky Gordon Green's opera Intimate Apparel, based on the Lynn Nottage play and directed by Bartlett Sher.

The company is a co-producer on the smash Broadway hit To Kill a Mockingbird and the upcoming Adam Rapp play The Sound Inside, starring Mary-Louise Parker.