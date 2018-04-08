Tony Robbins Apologizes For His #MeToo Comments

"I am committed to helping to educate others so that we all stay true to the ideals of the #MeToo movement," the life coach said.

Tony Robbins on Sunday issued an apology for remarks he made about the #MeToo movement during one of his self-help lectures.

The life coach made headlines after a video of him speaking to a crowd in San Jose spread online. He seemed to criticize some of the women who have joined the movement, saying some victims of sexual abuse do not take responsibility for themselves.

Tarana Burke, who created the #MeToo hashtag, blasted Robbins for his remarks.

In his Sunday apology, Robbins mentioned Burke specifically.

"At a recent Unleash the Power Within (UPW) event in San Jose, my comments failed to reflect the respect I have for everything Tarana Burke and the #MeToo movement has achieved," he wrote. "I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement. Let me clearly say, I agree with the goals of the #MeToo movement and its founding message of 'empowerment through empathy,' which makes it a beautiful force for good."

Robbins went on to say he is committed to being a part of the solution.

"I am committed to helping to educate others so that we all stay true to the ideals of the #MeToo movement. I will never stop examining my own words and actions to make sure I am staying true to those ideals," he said. "That begins with this brief statement but will not end until our goals are reached."

Read Robbins' full apology below: