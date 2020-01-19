SAG Awards: Tony Shalhoub Dedicates Win to Late Actor Brian Tarantina

"Our brother, here’s to you," the actor said upon receiving his fourth SAG Award.

Tony Shalhoub won the best actor in a comedy series prize at the 26th annual SAG Awards.

The actor, who plays Abe Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, bested fellow nominees Alan Arkin, Michael Douglas, Bill Hader and Andrew Scott.

Upon receiving the Sunday night award from Dan and Eugene Levy, Shalhoub began his speech reminiscing on his history with the actors’ union. The actor also dedicated his win the late Maisel "the most marvelous" co-star Brian Tarantina, the actor "who we miss terribly."

“I have been a proud member of this extravagant union for several decades,” he said. After, he asked his fellow Maisel cast members if he could share the award with them in tribute to Tarantina.

"Our brother, here’s to you" the actor said.

Shalhoub’s win on the Shrine Auditorium stage makes for his fourth SAG win. In 2004 and 2005 he took home the same prize for his work on Monk and in 2019 for the same role as part of an ensemble.

The 26th annual SAG Awards aired on Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT.