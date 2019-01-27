SAG Awards: Tony Shalhoub Wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Shalhoub beat out nominees from just two other shows, 'Barry' and 'The Kominsky Method.'

Tony Shalhoub won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Sunday night.

On stage, Shaloub thanked his co-stars, Amazon, and gave a shout-out to fellow nominee Alan Arkin. "I just want to start by saying that the greatest honor of my life is to be nominated in the same category as Alan Arkin, who has long been an idol of mine and I'm happy to say a friend," Shaloub said. "I think he was the reason I wanted to become an actor in the first place."

The actor beat out Arkin for his role in The Kominsky Method, Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method, Bill Hader in Barry, and Henry Winkler in Barry. The Amazon comedy also picked up wins for best comedy ensemble and best performance by a female actor for Rachel Brosnahan. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel previously won three Critics' Choice Awards.

The 2019 SAG Awards were simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, with Megan Mullally serving as the show's second-ever host.