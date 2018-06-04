Tony Sirico, Vincent Pastore Join Mob Comedy 'Made in Chinatown'

The martial arts mafia indie also sees Joseph D'Onofrio play Donny the Baker and Alfred Hsing as Vinny Chow.

The Sopranos stars Tony Sirico and Vincent Pastore and Joseph D'Onofrio (The Bronx Tale) have joined the martial arts mob comedy Made in Chinatown, from co-directors Art Camacho and Robert Samuels.

Sirico, who played Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtiere in the HBO mob drama, and Pastore, who was Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on The Sopranos, will play mob bosses in the indie pic, set to shoot next month in New York City and Philadelphia.

They encounter Vinny Chow, played by Alfred Hsing, who grows up in New York City's Chinatown and wants to be a tough guy in the Italian mob. D'Onofrio will play Donny the Baker, a shop owner in Little Italy with a heart of gold and a big mouth.

Camacho and Samuels will direct Made in Chinatown based on a script by executive producer and screenwriter Mark V. Wiley. The indie from Tambili Films and R4 Films also stars The Sopranos alum Maureen Van Zandt and Tony Darrow.

Sirico is managed by Bob McGowan at McGowan Rodriguez Management, Pastore is repped by McGowan Rodriguez Management and Abrams Artists Agency. D'Onofrio is repped by The Lisa Lax Agency.