Tonya Harding Documentary 'Sharp Edges' Nabbed by Neon

The indie distributor, which released 'I, Tonya,' plans a one-week theatrical release in Los Angeles and New York for the 1986 film.

Neon has picked up the worldwide rights to Sharp Edges, a 1986 documentary about Tonya Harding, the subject of the 2017 Margot Robbie starrer I, Tonya, which Neon also released.

Neon plans a one-week theatrical run beginning Friday in Los Angeles and New York City, and an awards season campaign. Sharp Edges was made by Yale University student Sandra Luckow as part of her senior thesis and portrays a 15-year-old Harding going to her first National Figure Skating Championships.

The film includes interviews with Harding and her now-infamous mother, LaVona Golden, played by Oscar winner Allison Janney in I, Tonya, the darkly comedic tale of the rise and fall of figure skater Harding and the 1994 attack on her chief rival, Nancy Kerrigan.

Sharp Edges will be released worldwide on video-on-demand and for digital download on July 17, and will stream on Hulu starting Aug. 3.