Tonys: Hosts Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban Open Show With Dedication to Night's Losers

"This is for the people who lose!" sang the co-hosts as they were joined by ensemble members from all of the night's nominated shows.

Newly minted Broadway stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban on Sunday kicked off their hosting duties at the 72nd Tony Awards with a dueling-pianos performance.

"We are your hosts / And we're perfectly suited to be / Because did you know / Neither one of us has never won anything," the co-hosts sang in unison before breaking to discuss how, despite both receiving Grammy and Tony nominations, they've never scored wins.

"Well, you know, it is what it is," Groban said.

"Lest you forget about 90 percent of us leave empty-handed tonight," Bareilles and Groban sang, dedicating the rest of the opening number to that 90 percent. "This is for the people who lose!"

The two continued singing as they were joined by ensemble members from all of the night's nominated shows, whom Groban dubbed "the hardest working men and women on Broadway."

Bareilles herself is nominated for a Tony this year, thanks to her work as one of the composers of SpongeBob SquarePants' original score. She earned a nomination for the same award in 2016 after composing the music for Waitress, the musical based on the 2007 film of the same name. Waitress also marked Bareilles' Broadway debut, when she replaced Jessie Mueller as the lead character for more than a year. Most recently, Bareilles played Mary Magadalene in the well-reviewed NBC live broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Groban starred in last season's Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, which ultimately landed him a best actor in a musical Tony nomination.

The 2018 Tonys aired live on CBS on Sunday night from Radio City Music Hall in New York.